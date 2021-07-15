SG Americas Securities LLC Has $360,000 Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TowneBank by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TowneBank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

