SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,777 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 312.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $106.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.33. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

