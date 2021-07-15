SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSOD. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after buying an additional 373,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,318,000 after buying an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $28,136,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 627,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,349,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

CSOD opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

