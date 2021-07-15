SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in eHealth by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $19,490,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 27.1% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,866 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $6,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EHTH opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $120.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

