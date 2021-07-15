Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,796 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.07. 3,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

