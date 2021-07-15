Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 349,799 Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 451.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 3.42% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.

Shares of AMHC remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Thursday. 865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

