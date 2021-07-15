Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 398,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

