Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $5.90 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of PSAGU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 10,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.