Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.64 Million Investment in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 758,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCKAU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

Shares of VCKAU stock remained flat at $$10.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,500. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

