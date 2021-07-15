Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBSTU. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,866,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,945,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,900,000.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBSTU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,241. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.