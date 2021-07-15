Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 12,049 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $278,813.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,829 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $73,978.35.

On Thursday, July 8th, Josiah Hornblower sold 3,586 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $94,096.64.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $71,605.72.

On Friday, July 2nd, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $71,724.42.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $512,577.15.

On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $226,548.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $241,609.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

