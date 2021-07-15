Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Raised to C$0.40

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
SHERF stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43.
About Sherritt International
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.