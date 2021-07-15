Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Raised to C$0.40

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SHERF stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

