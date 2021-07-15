SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Tops $96,396.38

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $96,396.38 and approximately $119.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,309.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.70 or 0.06054746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.54 or 0.01429412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.21 or 0.00393525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00136442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.00611271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00403856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00314754 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

