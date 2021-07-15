Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 88,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,575,427 shares.The stock last traded at $28.18 and had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,375,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,817,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

