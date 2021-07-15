Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €194.91 ($229.30).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €130.30 ($153.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €154.47.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

