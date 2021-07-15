Short Interest in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Decreases By 99.6%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,501,000 after buying an additional 56,969 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,212,000 after acquiring an additional 161,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Air Lease by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Air Lease by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 417,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

