Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Grows By 150.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ACKAY stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.