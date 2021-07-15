Short Interest in Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Grows By 279.4%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 279.4% from the June 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWLCF remained flat at $$0.42 during trading on Thursday. Awilco Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49.

About Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

