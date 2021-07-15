Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Increases By 140.1%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a growth of 140.1% from the June 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

BBDC stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $510.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

