Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Declines By 98.9%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 17,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,146.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,772. Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Biglari by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of Biglari stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.47. Biglari has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 30.31%.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

