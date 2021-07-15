Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Expands By 280.0%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Bilfinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of BFLBY stock remained flat at $$5.85 during trading hours on Thursday. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

