Short Interest in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Decreases By 81.2%

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the June 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSN stock remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,739. Broadstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

