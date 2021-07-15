Short Interest in China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) Rises By 600.0%

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CNBI remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,555. China BCT Pharmacy Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

China BCT Pharmacy Group Company Profile

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Retail Pharmacy, and Manufacturing Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution segment purchases pharmaceutical products from suppliers and distributes them to hospitals, retail drug stores, other pharmaceutical wholesalers, clinics, medical centers, and individuals.

