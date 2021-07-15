Short Interest in China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) Rises By 600.0%

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CNBI remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,555. China BCT Pharmacy Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
China BCT Pharmacy Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for China BCT Pharmacy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BCT Pharmacy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.