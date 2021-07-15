Short Interest in China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) Decreases By 74.0%

China Clean Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CCGY opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. China Clean Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.31.
China Clean Energy Company Profile
