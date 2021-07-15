Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Expands By 333.3%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CHEOY remained flat at $$94.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

