Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Expands By 333.3%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS:CHEOY remained flat at $$94.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50.
About Cochlear
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.