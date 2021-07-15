Short Interest in Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Declines By 88.2%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CTTQF stock remained flat at $$2.41 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96. Costa Group has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Get Costa Group alerts:

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.