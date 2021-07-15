Short Interest in Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Expands By 300.0%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. Dynasil Co. of America has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.75.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.