Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Decreases By 91.0%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $$3.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $3.59.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.