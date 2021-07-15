Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Increases By 450.0%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Mark A. Freemer acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,981.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 2.46% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMCF stock remained flat at $$29.89 on Thursday. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427. The company has a market cap of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Emclaire Financial has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

