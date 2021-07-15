Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Grows By 268.2%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 268.2% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Experian stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.27. 56,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

EXPGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

