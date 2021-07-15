Short Interest in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Declines By 88.6%

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 299,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

GENC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 16,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.66. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

