Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declines By 84.7%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

