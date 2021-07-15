Short Interest in GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Decreases By 99.1%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GGTTF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 422,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,118. GTEC has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53.
GTEC Company Profile
