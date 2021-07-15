Short Interest in GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Decreases By 99.1%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGTTF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 422,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,118. GTEC has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53.

Get GTEC alerts:

GTEC Company Profile

GTEC Holdings Ltd., doing business as GTEC Cannabis Co, cultivates, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Pristine, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as through its GreenTec medical website and various licensed partners.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.