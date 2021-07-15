Short Interest in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Expands By 143.4%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the June 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HHR. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

HHR opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $47.21.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

