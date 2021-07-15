Short Interest in High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Grows By 200.0%

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of HCBC stock remained flat at $$44.00 during trading hours on Thursday. High Country Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans.

