Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Grows By 573.5%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,400 shares, an increase of 573.5% from the June 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
IMMP traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,004. Immutep has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29.
About Immutep
Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.
