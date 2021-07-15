Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Decreases By 84.7%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. 18,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,234. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $47.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPKW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000.

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

