Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Expands By 245.5%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IVDA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,089. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.