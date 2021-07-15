Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Expands By 245.5%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVDA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,089. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

