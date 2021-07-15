Short Interest in Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Rises By 234.1%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 234.1% from the June 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.7 days.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 1,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMMPF shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

