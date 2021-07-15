Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Expands By 848.9%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,314,200 shares, an increase of 848.9% from the June 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 130,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

