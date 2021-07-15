Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Grows By 137.5%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCLDF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28. mCloud Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Health, a health insurance portability and accountability act (HIPAA)-compliant remote health monitoring and connectivity solution; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability.

