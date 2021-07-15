Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Declines By 88.6%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MDIA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,750. MediaCo has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

In other MediaCo news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 158,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $793,667.02. Also, EVP J. Scott Enright sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,400 shares of company stock valued at $835,912.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

