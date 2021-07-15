Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Decreases By 83.6%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

CAF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,089. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

