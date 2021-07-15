Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Grows By 108.0%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,074,600 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the June 15th total of 997,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.48. 1,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.3533 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

