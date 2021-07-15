Short Interest in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Increases By 221.2%

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 221.2% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NEWA opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45. Newater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 226.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Newater Technology worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

