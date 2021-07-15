Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Grows By 145.7%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $36,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NIQ opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

