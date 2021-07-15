Short Interest in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Decreases By 73.4%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSN. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ossen Innovation by 28.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ossen Innovation during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ossen Innovation by 9.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ossen Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSN opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Ossen Innovation has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ossen Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossen Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.