Short Interest in Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Expands By 519.2%

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 519.2% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RNVA remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 585,347,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,019,696. Rennova Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Rennova Health’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-1000 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

