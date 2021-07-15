Short Interest in Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Declines By 95.7%

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RAHGF remained flat at $$0.16 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15. Roan Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Roan Holdings Group Company Profile

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides financial, insurance, and healthcare related solutions to individuals, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in China. It offers health management, health big data management, and blockchain technology-based health information management, as well as asset management, factoring, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

