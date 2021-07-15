Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Declines By 96.3%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRSA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

